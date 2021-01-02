Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TBIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Translate Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

Translate Bio stock opened at $18.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 0.32. Translate Bio has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.85.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.97 million. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 393.56% and a negative return on equity of 54.90%. Analysts forecast that Translate Bio will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 56,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,441,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBIO. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Translate Bio by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Translate Bio during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Translate Bio during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Translate Bio by 6.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Translate Bio by 20.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

Recommended Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.