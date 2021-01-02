TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.47

TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.47 and traded as high as $9.75. TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) shares last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 560,868 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion and a PE ratio of -25.99.

TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.48). The firm had revenue of C$514.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. TransAlta Co. (TA.TO)’s payout ratio is -48.39%.

In other TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.41, for a total transaction of C$329,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$473,784.09. Also, Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 102,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total value of C$923,750.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,382 shares in the company, valued at C$21,509.46. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 202,698 shares of company stock worth $1,836,986.

About TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

