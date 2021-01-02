Traders Buy High Volume of Cameco Put Options (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 3,438 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 751% compared to the average volume of 404 put options.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Cameco stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average is $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.78. Cameco has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,340,000.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.84 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.0609 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Cameco by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 13.8% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 81.4% during the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.4% during the third quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 536,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.3% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 319,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. 52.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

