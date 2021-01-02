Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.15.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $140.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.53. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $157.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 6,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,068,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,461,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,206 shares of company stock worth $6,671,930. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth $25,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 29.1% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 54.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.