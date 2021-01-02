Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.15.
Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $140.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.53. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $157.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 6,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,068,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,461,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,206 shares of company stock worth $6,671,930. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth $25,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 29.1% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 54.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
