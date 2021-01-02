TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TRTX. Raymond James upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.50.

NYSE:TRTX opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average of $8.98. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 239.26, a current ratio of 239.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.31%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 190.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

