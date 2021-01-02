Titan Coin (TTN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.48 Million

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $290.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Escodex and Novaexchange. During the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded up 55.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004455 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001521 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004537 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000153 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000999 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin is a coin. It launched on June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco . Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co . Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject

Titan Coin Coin Trading

Titan Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Novaexchange and Escodex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

