Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.70.

Several brokerages recently commented on TIF. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $131.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

Shares of TIF opened at $131.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.18. Tiffany & Co. has a one year low of $103.89 and a one year high of $134.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.44.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.45. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In related news, insider Mark J. Erceg sold 106,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.61, for a total transaction of $14,070,293.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alessandro Bogliolo sold 5,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $688,616.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,719,172.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 283,136 shares of company stock valued at $37,260,854. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 398,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,114,000 after acquiring an additional 11,898 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Tiffany & Co. by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 99,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Tiffany & Co. by 209.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 103,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,016,000 after purchasing an additional 70,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Tiffany & Co. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 217,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

