Tierion 1-Day Volume Hits $22,159.00 (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last week, Tierion has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Tierion token can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Tierion has a market capitalization of $958,302.11 and $22,159.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00037254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007179 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.33 or 0.00264918 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015055 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00025336 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $612.05 or 0.01878192 BTC.

TNT is a token. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. Tierion’s official website is tierion.com . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tierion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

