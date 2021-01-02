thyssenkrupp’s (TYEKF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TYEKF has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a $35.00 price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS TYEKF opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average is $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($6.72) earnings per share for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative net margin of 5.74% and a negative return on equity of 135.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

