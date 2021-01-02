ThoreCoin (THR) Trading Up 27.5% Over Last Week

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One ThoreCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $6,420.09 or 0.19540000 BTC on exchanges. ThoreCoin has a market capitalization of $556.53 million and $20,090.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ThoreCoin has traded up 27.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00029241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00117143 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00164000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00505145 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.03 or 0.00267915 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00018329 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003280 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin’s launch date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

