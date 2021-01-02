THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.22

THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.22 and traded as high as $3.73. THL Credit shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 122,067 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $128.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in THL Credit stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) by 225.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 92,435 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC owned 0.38% of THL Credit worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 36.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

