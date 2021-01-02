The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEGRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of WEGRY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.24. 2,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,499. The Weir Group has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.37.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

