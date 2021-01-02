The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRSC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Providence Service from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of The Providence Service from $104.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Providence Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Providence Service in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRSC. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Providence Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,082,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The Providence Service by 232.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after acquiring an additional 80,527 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Providence Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,246,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Providence Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,182,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Providence Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,299,000.

NASDAQ:PRSC traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.63. The company had a trading volume of 53,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,798. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The Providence Service has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $147.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,310.11 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.92.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.27. The Providence Service had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.98 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Providence Service will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Providence Service Company Profile

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

