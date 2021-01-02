The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.00

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.00 and last traded at $45.20, with a volume of 841 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.93.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on LOVE shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on The Lovesac in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on The Lovesac from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.11.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.69 million, a PE ratio of -331.46 and a beta of 2.52.
In other news, COO Albert Jack Krause sold 6,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $283,886.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,930,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 10,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $490,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 857,225 shares of company stock worth $33,081,096. Company insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in The Lovesac by 7.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in The Lovesac by 7.3% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in The Lovesac by 7.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Lovesac by 5.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in The Lovesac by 512.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The Lovesac Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOVE)
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.
Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.