The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.00

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.00 and last traded at $45.20, with a volume of 841 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.93.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LOVE shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on The Lovesac in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on The Lovesac from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.11.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.69 million, a PE ratio of -331.46 and a beta of 2.52.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $1.04. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Albert Jack Krause sold 6,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $283,886.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,930,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 10,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $490,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 857,225 shares of company stock worth $33,081,096. Company insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in The Lovesac by 7.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in The Lovesac by 7.3% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in The Lovesac by 7.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Lovesac by 5.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in The Lovesac by 512.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.