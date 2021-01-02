The Kansai Electric Power (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Trading Up 2%

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY)’s stock price was up 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.69 and last traded at $4.69. Approximately 251 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.79.

About The Kansai Electric Power (OTCMKTS:KAEPY)

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated engages in the electric power, heat supply, gas supply, and telecommunications businesses in Japan. It operates through Electric Power, Gas/Other Energies, IT/Communications, and Real Estate/Life segments. The company operates nuclear, hydropower, thermal, solar, wind, and biomass power generation facilities.

