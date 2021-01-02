The Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of The Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
The Japan Steel Works stock opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.82. The Japan Steel Works has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $15.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.42 and a beta of 1.09.
The Japan Steel Works Company Profile
Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for The Japan Steel Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Japan Steel Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.