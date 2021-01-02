The Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of The Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

The Japan Steel Works stock opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.82. The Japan Steel Works has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $15.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.42 and a beta of 1.09.

The Japan Steel Works Company Profile

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. produces and sells steel and machinery products in Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Industrial Machinery Products, Steel and Energy Products, and Other Businesses segments. It offers monobloks rotor shafts for power generators; shell flanges for nuclear reactor pressure vessels; turbine castings for thermal power plants; clad steel plates and pipes; high alloy and stainless steel, and Ni-based alloy products; forged steel rolls for steel mills; forged and cast steel products, steel plates, and pressure vessels for use in chemical and petrochemical industries, and other industrial machineries; and pressure vessels maintenance and inspection services for pressure vehicles.

