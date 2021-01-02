The Graph (GRT) Trading 5% Higher Over Last Week

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 1st. One The Graph token can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001208 BTC on major exchanges. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $443.40 million and $99.04 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, The Graph has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00039865 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007231 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00017976 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.88 or 0.00294850 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00028450 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $586.70 or 0.01991078 BTC.

About The Graph

The Graph is a token. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog . The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com

Buying and Selling The Graph

The Graph can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

