The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates GBX 2,348 Price Target for RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,348 ($30.68) price target on RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a GBX 2,005 ($26.20) price target on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,660 ($21.69) price objective on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,960 ($25.61) price objective on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,956 ($25.56) price objective on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,026 ($26.47) price objective on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,950.50 ($25.48).

LON REL opened at GBX 1,792.50 ($23.42) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.30. RELX PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 1,382.86 ($18.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,109 ($27.55). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,778.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,748.86. The company has a market cap of £34.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

