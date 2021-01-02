The Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.53

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.53 and traded as high as $25.52. The Eastern shares last traded at $24.10, with a volume of 30,463 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut The Eastern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get The Eastern alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.46 million, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.08.

The Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $65.81 million for the quarter. The Eastern had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 3.60%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

In related news, Director James A. Mitarotonda acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.26 per share, for a total transaction of $57,876.00. Insiders own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Eastern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of The Eastern by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 144,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 13,769 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Eastern by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 260,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of The Eastern by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 548,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 10,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of The Eastern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

The Eastern Company Profile (NASDAQ:EML)

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells various engineered solutions for various industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Hardware, Security Products, and Metal Products. The Industrial Hardware segment designs, manufactures, and markets custom and standard vehicular and industrial hardware, including turnkey returnable packaging solutions; passenger restraint and vehicular locks, latches, and hinges; mirrors and mirror-cameras; light-weight sleeper boxes; and truck bodies.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for The Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.