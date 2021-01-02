The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 98.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 766,629 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,805,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 57.7% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 13,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $818,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 39.5% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 16,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $9,708,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $53.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.63. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. TheStreet raised The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.54.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 202,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $9,160,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,310,995 shares of company stock valued at $62,715,266 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.