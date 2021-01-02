The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Receives $61.18 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.18.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BX. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 6,709.9% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,990 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,827,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,245,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.57 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.96. The Blackstone Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

