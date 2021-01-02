The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.00.

ALL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st.

Get The Allstate alerts:

ALL stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.92. The Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in The Allstate by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 543,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,150,000 after buying an additional 69,359 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in The Allstate by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 57,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,459,000 after buying an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in The Allstate by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,750,000 after buying an additional 12,085 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in The Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Allstate by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.