TerraUSD Reaches Market Cap of $182.33 Million (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, TerraUSD has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. TerraUSD has a total market cap of $182.33 million and $2.82 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003432 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004694 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001686 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005122 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000146 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001118 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 194.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000471 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

TerraUSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 182,017,266 coins. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraUSD Coin Trading

TerraUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

