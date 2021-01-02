Terracoin Market Capitalization Reaches $497,794.07 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Terracoin has a total market cap of $497,794.07 and approximately $3,838.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Terracoin has traded 53.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0217 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,939.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $354.27 or 0.01109183 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00053038 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.23 or 0.00219885 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000250 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

