Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 248,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,261 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TELL. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 33.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Tellurian by 35.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 15,093 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Tellurian in the third quarter worth about $74,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Tellurian by 59.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 31,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Tellurian by 59.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 89,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 33,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TELL opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05. Tellurian Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.32.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 747.05% and a negative return on equity of 106.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Tellurian Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

