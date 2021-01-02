TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMVWY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Thursday, December 10th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

TMVWY opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. TeamViewer has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $30.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average of $25.44.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer that helps to remotely connect to desktop computers, mobile devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices from anywhere at any time; TeamViewer Tensor, a cloud-based enterprise connectivity platform, which enables large-scale IT management framework deployments; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

