Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Stock Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in NetEase were worth $14,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in NetEase in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in NetEase by 82.6% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NetEase in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in NetEase in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in NetEase by 151.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NTES shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on NetEase from $112.60 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.78.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $95.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.31. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.17 and a 12 month high of $103.53.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $5.09. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 20.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 26.28%.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

