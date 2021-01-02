Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.71 Million

Equities research analysts expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) to report $38.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.10 million and the lowest is $35.70 million. Target Hospitality posted sales of $76.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full-year sales of $210.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $209.20 million to $212.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $199.13 million, with estimates ranging from $190.02 million to $202.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Target Hospitality.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $48.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Target Hospitality by 7.0% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 212,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 13,865 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Target Hospitality by 156.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 14,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Target Hospitality by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality in the third quarter valued at $41,000.

Target Hospitality stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. Target Hospitality has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $5.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 25 sites.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target Hospitality (TH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.