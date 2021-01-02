TajCoin (TAJ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $46,295.94

TajCoin (CURRENCY:TAJ) traded up 708.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 1st. Over the last week, TajCoin has traded up 373.8% against the US dollar. One TajCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. TajCoin has a market cap of $46,295.94 and approximately $600.00 worth of TajCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,235.16 or 0.99955973 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00027100 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006776 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00019381 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.58 or 0.00296009 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.06 or 0.00489133 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00140437 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00039324 BTC.

About TajCoin

TAJ is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2S hashing algorithm. It launched on July 9th, 2016. TajCoin’s total supply is 19,785,917 coins. TajCoin’s official Twitter account is @tajcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TajCoin is tajcoin.tech

TajCoin Coin Trading

TajCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TajCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TajCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TajCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

