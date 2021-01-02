Sylo 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $148,435.00 (SYLO)

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, Sylo has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sylo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sylo has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $148,435.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000072 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000701 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000042 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000147 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Sylo Profile

Sylo (CRYPTO:SYLO) is a token. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 tokens. Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sylo’s official website is www.sylo.io . The official message board for Sylo is medium.com/sylo-io

Sylo Token Trading

Sylo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sylo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sylo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

