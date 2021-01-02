Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.32

Shares of Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.32 and traded as high as $5.60. Swire Pacific shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 18,503 shares trading hands.

SWRAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swire Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Swire Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.32.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

