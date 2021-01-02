Swipe Trading Up 3.8% Over Last Week (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 1st. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $61.75 million and $27.49 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe token can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00002501 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Swipe has traded up 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00028957 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00127453 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00179544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.24 or 0.00554844 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00299988 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00018855 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00049685 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,936,975 tokens. Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet

Swipe Token Trading

Swipe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

