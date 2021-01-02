Suzanne B. Rudy Sells 927 Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Stock

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Director Suzanne B. Rudy sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $11,800.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,367.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AKTS opened at $12.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $13.23.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 15.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 117,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 111.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 7.7% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 36.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AKTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

