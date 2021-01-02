Super Zero Protocol Price Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $31.38 million and $3.94 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Super Zero Protocol Profile

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 637,876,684 coins and its circulating supply is 302,412,139 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

