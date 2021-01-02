Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives $64.93 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RUN. UBS Group lowered Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sunrun from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

In other news, CEO David Bywater sold 73,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $4,127,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,309,073. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $43,765.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,318,667 shares of company stock worth $513,788,623 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the first quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sunrun by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 324,200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Sunrun by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,550 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RUN traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.38. 3,635,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,205,935. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.46. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $82.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6,931.07 and a beta of 1.75.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Sunrun’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

