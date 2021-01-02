Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

NOVA has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of NOVA traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,199,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,714. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.14. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $50.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.67 million. Research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

