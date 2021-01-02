Strs Ohio Takes $71,000 Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 58.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 715,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,832,000 after buying an additional 263,740 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,059,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,632,000 after purchasing an additional 161,630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,591,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,390,000 after purchasing an additional 126,661 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 392.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 109,766 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the third quarter worth $9,654,000. 62.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Vikas Verma sold 17,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,137,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 800 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $81,264.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,188.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,121 shares of company stock valued at $7,866,850. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IBP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Benchmark downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.15.

Shares of IBP stock opened at $101.93 on Friday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $121.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.70.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.79 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%. Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

