Strs Ohio Has $76,000 Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in GATX were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the third quarter worth $30,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the third quarter worth $3,576,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of GATX by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in GATX by 21.9% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,236,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,581,000 after purchasing an additional 401,795 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GATX by 2.5% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 121,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX stock opened at $83.18 on Friday. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $88.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $676,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,744,026.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 5,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $462,855.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,807 shares in the company, valued at $926,731.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,386 shares of company stock worth $2,129,914 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GATX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of GATX from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GATX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.60.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.