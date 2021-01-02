Strs Ohio Decreases Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 89.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,350,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,515,000 after buying an additional 6,290,649 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 30.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,148,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,003,000 after buying an additional 964,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 20.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,873,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,865,000 after buying an additional 653,722 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 3.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,737,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,832,000 after buying an additional 127,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 21.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,208,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,339,000 after buying an additional 397,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Leslie Lunak sold 10,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $292,842.00. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $1,437,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,757.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 493,741 shares of company stock worth $14,655,776 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $34.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.45. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $36.79.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $223.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.77 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on BankUnited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BankUnited from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised BankUnited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.73.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

