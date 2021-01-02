Strs Ohio Buys Shares of 4,800 OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 785,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,087,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 700,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after acquiring an additional 64,325 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,793,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 390,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,635,000. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $29.09 on Friday. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $33.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average of $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $271.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.84 million. Analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird raised OneWater Marine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub cut OneWater Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

In other news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $4,584,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW).

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.