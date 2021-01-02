Strong Price Hits $26.94 (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Strong token can now be bought for approximately $26.94 or 0.00083781 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded 28.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Strong has a total market capitalization of $88.24 million and approximately $33,202.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00028810 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00118697 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00166175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.71 or 0.00506039 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00274196 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00018429 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Strong Token Profile

Strong’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,275,831 tokens. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio

Strong Token Trading

Strong can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

