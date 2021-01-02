STPT (STPT) Trading Up 40.9% This Week

STPT (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. STPT has a market capitalization of $14.03 million and $1.43 million worth of STPT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STPT token can now be purchased for about $0.0204 or 0.00000340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. In the last seven days, STPT has traded 40.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00029448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00118598 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00166036 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.16 or 0.00509424 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.02 or 0.00269860 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00018418 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003283 BTC.

About STPT

STPT’s total supply is 1,943,020,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 687,660,639 tokens. STPT’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . The official message board for STPT is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . The official website for STPT is stp.network

Buying and Selling STPT

STPT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STPT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STPT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

