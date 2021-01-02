Storm (STORM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $365,316.00

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded 30.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Storm token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Storm has a market cap of $17.96 million and approximately $365,316.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Storm has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00037945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007071 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.89 or 0.00276069 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00015727 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00026089 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $614.08 or 0.01951148 BTC.

Storm Token Profile

Storm (STORM) is a token. It launched on November 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 9,967,745,869 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,833,646,881 tokens. Storm’s official website is stormx.io . The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

