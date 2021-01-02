Steven H. Price Sells 273,136 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $19,895,226.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,722,219.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $73.29 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $75.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.76. The firm has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elliott Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,106,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,576 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,296,000 after buying an additional 1,292,867 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $65,119,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 23.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,360,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,847,000 after buying an additional 1,016,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 55.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,065,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,792,000 after buying an additional 733,459 shares in the last quarter. 25.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DELL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.68.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.