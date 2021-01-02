Steven H. Price Sells 273,136 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $19,895,226.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,722,219.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Dell Technologies stock opened at $73.29 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $75.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.76. The firm has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on DELL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.68.
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.
