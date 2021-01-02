Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies. “

SCM has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Stellus Capital Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $15.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $14.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.94 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stellus Capital Investment news, Director Dean D’angelo purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 38.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 6.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 22,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 10.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

