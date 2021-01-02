State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of State Auto Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Sidoti raised shares of State Auto Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of State Auto Financial stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $777.69 million, a P/E ratio of -19.49 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.77. State Auto Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.81.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $371.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.30 million. State Auto Financial had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that State Auto Financial will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other State Auto Financial news, SVP Jason Earl Berkey acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $79,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kim Burton Garland acquired 7,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $118,737.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,542.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,538 shares of company stock valued at $224,435. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of State Auto Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of State Auto Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $800,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 13.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 7.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in State Auto Financial by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 24,502 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

