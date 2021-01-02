Starcom plc (STAR.L) (LON:STAR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.92

Starcom plc (STAR.L) (LON:STAR)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.92 and traded as low as $0.91. Starcom plc (STAR.L) shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 847,352 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.92. The stock has a market cap of £3.43 million and a PE ratio of -2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.19.

Starcom plc (STAR.L) Company Profile (LON:STAR)

Starcom plc, a technology company, develops automated systems for the remote tracking, monitoring, protection, and management of people, fleet of vehicles, containers, and assets. The company operates in Hardware and SAS segments. It offers Helios, an automatic vehicle location and fleet management system; Tetis, a real-time monitoring and tracking GPS solutions for dry and refrigerated containers; Lokies, a keyless padlock with Internet of Things capabilities; and Kylos, a GPS tracker and management system for asset management, monitoring, and tracking.

