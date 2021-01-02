Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) (LON:STAN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $413.12

Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) (LON:STAN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $413.12 and traded as high as $471.00. Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) shares last traded at $465.90, with a volume of 2,055,556 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 589 ($7.70) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 516.53 ($6.75).

The company has a market cap of £14.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 462.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 413.12.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

