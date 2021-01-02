Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) (LON:STAF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.96

Shares of Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) (LON:STAF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.96 and traded as high as $45.30. Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) shares last traded at $44.33, with a volume of 232,221 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.52) price objective on shares of Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 39.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 31.03. The stock has a market cap of £30.55 million and a P/E ratio of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) Company Profile (LON:STAF)

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. It provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

