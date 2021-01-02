Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) (LON:STAF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.96

Shares of Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) (LON:STAF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.96 and traded as high as $45.30. Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) shares last traded at $44.33, with a volume of 232,221 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.52) price objective on shares of Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 39.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 31.03. The stock has a market cap of £30.55 million and a P/E ratio of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. It provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

