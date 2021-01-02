StableUSD (USDS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $522,166.10

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Over the last week, StableUSD has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One StableUSD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Binance. StableUSD has a market capitalization of $522,166.10 and approximately $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00029959 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00119364 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00167108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.47 or 0.00512089 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.02 or 0.00270754 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00018525 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003277 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD's total supply is 90,000,487,233 tokens and its circulating supply is 519,602 tokens.

StableUSD's official website is www.stably.io . The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

